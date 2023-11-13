Navalny Ally Fadeyeva Transferred to Detention Center

An ally of jailed opposition activist Alexei Navalny and former municipal deputy in Siberia's Tomsk region has been moved from house arrest and sent to a detention center, her associate wrote on social media Monday.

Ksenia Fadeyeva is a former municipal deputy in the city of Tomsk and was added to Russia's "terrorist" list in January 2022.

She also headed Navalny's political office in the city, where the jailed Kremlin critic was poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok when he visited in August 2020 to support local activists ahead of elections.

Andrei Fateyev, another Navalny associate who was elected to the Tomsk City Duma at the same time as Fadeyeva, wrote on the messaging app Telegram that Fadeyeva had been sentenced to house arrest three weeks ago for violating unspecified court-ordered restrictions on her actions.