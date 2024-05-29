Russia Upholds Prison Sentence for Nationalist Girkin

A Moscow court on Wednesday ruled to uphold the four-year prison sentence for Russian nationalist and ex-rebel commander Igor Girkin.

Girkin, a convicted war criminal in the West better known by his pseudonym Igor Strelkov, was arrested last summer after criticizing Russian President Vladimir Putin for his handling of the war against Ukraine. In January, the 54-year-old was sentenced to four years in prison for “inciting extremism.”

“The court has considered the appeal against I.V. Girkin’s verdict and decided to leave the sentence unchanged,” the state-run news agency TASS quoted the court’s press service as saying.

“I serve the fatherland,” Girkin was quoted as saying by independent news outlet Mediazona when asked by the judge whether he understood the ruling. The appeal hearing was heard behind closed doors, Mediazona said.