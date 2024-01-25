Ex-Rebel Leader Girkin Sentenced to 4 Years for Extremism After Criticizing War

MOSCOW — A Moscow court has sentenced Igor Girkin, the former commander of pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine and an ex-security officer, to four years in prison on extremism charges linked to his criticism of Russia’s war strategy in Ukraine. The criminal case against Girkin, a convicted war criminal in the West, is one of the most prominent examples of how Moscow’s intolerance for criticism of its war effort has spread to even the war’s most hawkish supporters. The Moscow City Court found Girkin, 53, guilty of “public incitement of extremist activity” and sentenced him to four years in a medium-security penal colony, the state-run RIA Novosti news agency reported. The charges are punishable by a maximum of five years. Dozens of Girkin’s army comrades and supporters stood outside the court to await his sentencing, according to a Moscow Times reporter at the scene.

Widely known under his nom de guerre Igor Strelkov, Girkin was a key leader of pro-Russian separatist militias in the self-declared Donetsk People's Republic in 2014, admitting that he was “the one who pulled the trigger” of the conflict between separatists and Kyiv. The hardline nationalist has voiced strong criticism of Russia's military leadership during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, blasting its strategy as ineffective and “stupid.” Girkin’s arrest in July 2023 came after he made a series of social media posts bashing President Vladimir Putin. “The country will not survive another six years of this cowardly mediocrity in power,” Girkin wrote on his blog on the Telegram messaging app days before his arrest.

At the time of his arrest, officials told The Moscow Times on condition of anonymity that the Kremlin “got f***ing annoyed” with Girkin. The nationalist’s supporters claimed his case was politically motivated. Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has also said Girkin should be recognized as a political prisoner despite his views. In August, while still in pre-trial detention, Girkin announced his intent to run for president in Russia's March election, though his supporters admit he has no chance of making it onto the ballot.

Видео с Игорем Стрелковым из Мосгорсуда, где сегодня его приговорили к 4 годам колонии pic.twitter.com/j8l6ReLWbw — Дождь (@tvrain) January 25, 2024