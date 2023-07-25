Arrested Pro-War Nationalist Girkin Is a ‘Political Prisoner,’ Navalny Says

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said Tuesday that pro-war nationalist Igor Girkin, who was arrested last week on extremism charges, should be recognized as a political prisoner.

Girkin, a Russian army veteran and ex-FSB officer also known as Igor Strelkov, was arrested last Friday on charges of “public incitement of extremist activity.” The move was seen by many as retaliation for his vocal criticism of Russia’s leadership and their handling of the war in Ukraine.

“Igor Strelkov was detained illegally. As long as he remains in custody on this ridiculous and obviously politically motivated charge, he is a political prisoner,” Navalny said in a Telegram post.

Girkin’s arrest came days after he called on President Vladimir Putin to step down and accused the Defense Ministry of failing to achieve results in Ukraine.