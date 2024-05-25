Russia Says Captured Another Village in East Ukraine

Russia said Saturday its army had captured another village in eastern Ukraine in the latest of a series of small territorial gains for Moscow.
Russia's Defense Ministry said that troops had "taken control of the village of Arkhanhelske" in the Donetsk region.
The small frontline village is located near the town of Ocheretyne, which Russia claimed to have captured early this month.
Ukrainian police meanwhile said three people had been killed and two wounded in Russian attacks on Donetsk, where there had been over 1,800 strikes over the last day.
Russia launched an offensive across the border into the northeastern Kharkiv region on May 10, which Ukraine said was intended to force it to divert troops from the front line in the eastern Donetsk region.
Ukraine's army said Friday that its troops had "stopped" Russia from advancing further in the Kharkiv region and were counterattacking, but that Moscow was intensifying its assault on other parts of the front.
… we have a small favor to ask. As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.
Remind me later.