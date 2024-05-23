Putin Signs Decree Allowing for Seizure of U.S. Property in Russia 

President Vladimir Putin on Thursday signed a decree that allows Moscow to take control of U.S. property as compensation for any seizure of frozen Russian assets in the United States.

Washington and its European allies seized or blocked around $300 billion of Russian financial assets shortly after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In response to those punitive measures, Moscow moved the assets of many foreign investors to special accounts that cannot be transferred outside Russia without the Kremlin’s approval.

Thursday’s decree instructs Russia’s state commission on monitoring foreign investment to determine the types of U.S. property a Russian rights holder could seek to confiscate through the court as “compensation” for assets frozen in the United States.