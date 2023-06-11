Former U.S. Paratrooper Detained in Russia on Drugs Charges

A Russian court has detained a U.S. citizen on drugs charges that could see him jailed for several years.

Moscow's Khamovniki District Court said Travis Leake, a "former paratrooper and musician," had "organized the sale of drugs to young people."

He will be remanded in custody "until Aug. 6, 2023," pending a possible trial. The detention period could be extended, the court said on Telegram.

U.S. broadcaster CNN said Leake was a musician and music producer who has lived in Russia for many years.