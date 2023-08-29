RT Shows Jailed American in Rare Russian Prison Footage

Russian state-run broadcaster RT on Tuesday showed rare footage of former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan inside a penal colony, in what his brother said was his first public appearance in over three years.

The United States has designated Whelan — who is serving a 16-year sentence on espionage charges in Russia’s remote republic of Mordovia — as “wrongfully detained.”

RT’s six-minute report showed Whelan, who was dressed in a black prison jacket and hat, along with other inmates inside a prison yard, a food hall and a workshop performing penal labor.

Whelan declined to be interviewed, telling RT correspondent Andrei: “I can’t answer any questions.”