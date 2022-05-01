Russia Says Could Seize Assets of ‘Hostile’ Countries

Russia suggested Sunday that it could seize the Russian-based assets of countries it deems hostile in retaliation for a U.S. proposal to sell off Russian oligarchs' assets and pay the proceeds to Ukraine.

"As far as companies based in Russian territory are concerned whose owners are citizens of hostile countries and where the decision has been taken" to seize Russian assets, "it is fair to take reciprocal measures and confiscate assets," said the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin.

"And the proceeds from the sale of these assets will be used for our country's development," he said on his Telegram channel.