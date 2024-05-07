Wife of Exiled Russian Journalist Martynov Jailed 9 Years for Attempted Murder

A Russian court has sentenced the wife of exiled journalist Kirill Martynov to nine years in prison for the attempted murder of her daughter almost two decades ago, Russian media reported Tuesday.

Antonina Martynova, whose maiden name is Fyodorova, had evaded criminal punishment for 16 years after a Russian jury in 2008 found her guilty of attempting to throw her toddler-aged daughter down a stairwell. She was found and detained by police on April 3.

Martynova has maintained that her daughter Alisa climbed through a stair railing and fell before she was able to catch her.

The Novgorod Regional Court in northwestern Russia found Martynova guilty and handed her a nine-year prison sentence, according to the Telegram news channel Ostorozhno Novosti. Prosecutors last week requested to sentence Martynova to 10 years in medium-security prison.