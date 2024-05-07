Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Shelling Kills 1 in Ukraine's Sumy region

By AFP
Damage caused by a Russian strike in Ukraine's Sumy region. State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Ukraine said Tuesday that one person was killed by Russian artillery fire in the northeastern Sumy region.

Sumy and the neighboring region of Kharkiv, where the country's second-largest city is located, have come under increasing aerial bombardments in recent weeks.

"As a result of an enemy attack, one civilian was killed and four were wounded, including two young children," Ukrainian law enforcement authorities said.

Police released images showing munitions debris and a crater next to a damaged brick building.

They said energy infrastructure and several residential buildings had been damaged, but they did not provide further details.

Russian strikes in Sumy on Monday temporarily left hundreds of thousands without power.

Military officials in Kyiv have speculated that Moscow could try to capture the region in a summer offensive.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Sumy

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

overnight attacks

Russian Strikes Cut Power for Nearly Half a Million Homes in Ukraine

Ukraine's Energy Ministry said power had been partially restored in the Sumy region on Monday morning.
1 Min read
under fire

Russia Hits Ukraine's Odesa for Third Night After Grain Deal Exit

At least 20 people were wounded following strikes on Odesa and the southern port city of Mykolaiv, local officials said.
3 Min read
'massive attack'

Russia Launches Second Night of Strikes on Ukraine's Odesa

Ukraine's air force said it had detected the launch of Russian Kalibr missiles from the Black Sea.
1 Min read
contenious nature

Saudi Arabia, Turkey Mediate Talks to Return Ukrainian Children – FT

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich, who has previously mediated negotiations as an unofficial emissary to Ukraine, is also reportedly involved.
2 Min read