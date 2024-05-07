Russian Shelling Kills 1 in Ukraine's Sumy region

Ukraine said Tuesday that one person was killed by Russian artillery fire in the northeastern Sumy region.

Sumy and the neighboring region of Kharkiv, where the country's second-largest city is located, have come under increasing aerial bombardments in recent weeks.

"As a result of an enemy attack, one civilian was killed and four were wounded, including two young children," Ukrainian law enforcement authorities said.

Police released images showing munitions debris and a crater next to a damaged brick building.

They said energy infrastructure and several residential buildings had been damaged, but they did not provide further details.

Russian strikes in Sumy on Monday temporarily left hundreds of thousands without power.

Military officials in Kyiv have speculated that Moscow could try to capture the region in a summer offensive.