Yulia Navalnaya Appears on Time's '100 Most Influential People' List

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny, has been included on Time magazine’s annual list of the world’s 100 most influential people.

In an interview with Time — her first since Navalny’s Feb. 16 death in an Arctic penal colony — Navalnaya, 47, said she chose to enter politics to give hope to her husband’s supporters and show the Kremlin that his death will not eliminate the anti-Putin resistance.

“[Alexei and I] did not talk about [me going into politics],” she said. I just thought that this can’t be allowed to happen. If they think they can kill Alexei and that’s the end of it, they are wrong.”

She voiced frustration with Western leaders, who she said have shied away from sanctioning President Vladimir Putin’s wealthy inner circle.

“Such sanctions really hit Putin’s power, whereas the sanctions that affect random people, like the ones that were imposed by the EU and Great Britain after Alexei’s killing, they are quite laughable. These are sanctions against the rank and file,” she said.

She reiterated her characterization of Putin as a “gangster,” not a politician.

“The problem is that the West thinks of Putin as a politician. But he has long ceased to be a politician. He is the head of an organized crime group. All of his inner circle are criminals. They have committed war crimes, they have violated laws, they have stolen a whole lot of money from the people of Russia, all while keeping the people of Russia in poverty,” she said.