Navalny's Posthumous Memoir ‘Patriot’ to Be Published This Fall

A memoir written by the late Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny will be published posthumously this fall, his wife and allies announced Thursday.

Navalny died at an Arctic penal colony on Feb. 16 while serving a 19-year sentence on “extremism” charges widely seen as politically motivated.

As one of President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal political opponents, the activist gained notoriety for his sleek anti-corruption investigations in the decade leading up to his death, which allies say was orchestrated by the Kremlin.

Navalny began writing his memoir after surviving a 2020 poisoning with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok, his wife Yulia Navalnaya wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “He was drawn in unexpectedly quickly. He liked to recall the events of his life in connection with the events in [Russia].”

Titled “Patriot,” Navalny’s memoir serves as a final show of defiance that might galvanize the late activist’s supporters, Navalnaya told the New York Times.

“This book is a testament not only to Alexei’s life, but to his unwavering commitment to the fight against dictatorship — a fight he gave everything for, including his life,” she was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “Through its pages, readers will come to know the man I loved deeply — a man of profound integrity and unyielding courage.”