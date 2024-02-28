Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalnaya Urges EU Politicians to Target Western Assets of Putin’s Inner Circle

Updated:
Yulia Navalnaya speaking at the European Parliament. Video grab

Yulia Navalnaya, the widow of late Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny, urged European politicians to “investigate” the Western assets of President Vladimir Putin and his inner circle on Wednesday.

“You cannot hurt Putin with another resolution or another set of sanctions,” Navalnaya told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

“The most important thing is people who are close to Putin: his friends, associates and keepers of mafia money. You and all of us must fight [against] the criminal gang,” Navalnaya said.

Navalnaya added that the West should aim for “investigations into the financial mechanism, not statements of concern but a search for mafia associates in your countries.”

“Everything has already been used: weapons, money, sanctions. And nothing is working. And the worst has happened — everyone got used to the war,” she said.

“Putin is the leader of an organized criminal gang," said Navalnaya, who has blamed Putin for the death of her husband in an Arctic prison on Feb. 16. 

“The public murder has again shown everyone that Putin is capable of anything and that you cannot negotiate with him,” she said. 

Navalnaya also said she feared disruption and arrests at her husband's public funeral, which is set to take place Friday in Moscow.

"I'm not sure yet whether it will be peaceful or whether the police will arrest those who have come to say goodbye to my husband," she said.

Navalny’s allies announced that the funeral service would take place at a Russian Orthodox church in Moscow's Maryino district, where Navalny lived with his family before his poisoning and imprisonment.

The late activist’s team accused the authorities of trying to prevent a public funeral from taking place as it could turn into a show of support for Navalny, Putin’s most tenacious foe.

Navalnaya announced she would carry on her late husband's political work shortly after his death was confirmed.

Read more about: Navalnaya , Navalny , European Union

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

‘CHRISTIAN VALUES'

Navalny's Widow Says Putin Blocking Body Handover

"You tortured him alive, now you torture him while he is dead," Yulia Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her husband's work, said in a new video.
2 Min read
news

European Countries Summon Russian Diplomats Over Navalny Death

Germany, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands were among those saying they had summoned diplomats from Russian embassies. London had done the same...
1 Min read
weighing options

EU Vows To Hold Putin Accountable at Navalny Widow Meeting

EU ministers at the meeting were weighing their — limited — options for inflicting new costs on the Kremlin over Navalny's death.
2 Min read
Navalny

Navalny: Russian Deputy Prime Minister Uses Undeclared Lavish Private Plane

A report by Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation accused First Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov of using an undeclared...