Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Navalny's Widow Says Putin Blocking Body Handover

By AFP
Updated:
Yulia Navalnaya @yulia_navalnaya / X

Alexei Navalny's widow said Russian President Vladimir Putin had personally ordered that his arch critic's body should not be handed over to his family after his death in an Arctic jail nine days ago.

Navalny's mother said authorities in the Arctic town of Salekhard are threatening to bury him on the prison grounds if she did not agree to a "secret" funeral.

"You tortured him alive, now you torture him while he is dead," Yulia Navalnaya, who has vowed to continue her husband's work, said in a new video.

"I completely understand that this has not been curated by some investigator in Salekhard. Putin is directing it all," she said.

"It's Putin saying 'Put pressure on the mother, break her, tell her the body of her son is rotting'," she said.

She said Navalny's mother, who traveled to the remote prison colony where he died, is being "tormented" by authorities.

"This is the same Putin that likes to show that he is a practicing Christian," she said.

Putin has for decades portrayed himself as a devoted Orthodox Christian and has in recent years focused on promoting what he calls "traditional values."

"We always knew that Putin's faith is fake, but now we can see it like never before," Navalnaya said.

She also denounced Putin's decision to launch the Ukraine campaign two years ago.

"You will answer for all of this. And for this [Navalny's death], and for the war that you unleashed two years ago, also hiding behind Christian values.

"You are just killing. You are just killing sleeping people at night with missiles blessed by the church," she said.

Read more about: Navalny , Navalnaya

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

denied exile

Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Movement Disputes Georgia Relocation Reports

The Anti-Corruption Foundation is expected to be banned in Russia as an "extremist" organization in an upcoming court ruling.
show of support

Rammstein Guitarist Slams Navalny Ally's Jailing for Reposting Band’s Music Video

“The harshness of the sentence is shocking,” Rammstein guitarist Richard Kruspe said.
DUBIOUS CHARGE

Navalny Ally Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Prison For Reposting Music Video

A Russian court sentenced said Andrei Borovikov on pornography charges for reposting a Rammstein music video on social media.
'creepy skeleton'

Gaunt Navalny Makes First Public Appearance Since Jailing

Navalny's appearance came days after ending a hunger strike that his doctors said could cause him to die "any minute."