Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

European Countries Summon Russian Diplomats Over Navalny Death

By AFP
Jörg Zägel / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0

A host of European Union governments Monday summoned Russian diplomats following the prison death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Germany, Lithuania, Spain, Sweden and the Netherlands were among those saying Monday they had summoned diplomats from Russian embassies. London had done the same Friday evening.

Navalny's death in a remote prison in the Arctic, where the 47-year-old was serving a 19-year sentence after surviving a poisoning incident in 2020 that he accused the Kremlin of committing, was announced Friday.

Western countries have unanimously pointed blame at the Russian authorities for his death, three years into his sentence, which deprives the opposition of its most prominent figure a month ahead of presidential elections that are expected to enhance Vladimir Putin's firm grip on power.

"It is terrible that Alexei Navalny has paid the ultimate price for his fight for a free and democratic Russia," Hanke Bruins Slot, the Netherlands' foreign affairs minister, posted on X, formerly Twitter.

"This afternoon, I summoned the Russian ambassador to the ministry to demand clarification on his death," she said late Monday. "We strongly urge Russia to release Navalny's body to his family and relatives."

Earlier Monday, Sweden's Foreign Minister Tobias Billstrom said in a statement he had summoned Russia's ambassador and called for the European Union to consider "a new sanctions regime targeting the internal repression in Russia."

On Friday, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said Madrid "demands that the circumstances" of the death be clarified.

Read more about: European Union , Navalny , Diplomats

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

spying worries

Czech Republic Proposes Limiting Russian Diplomats' Movements in EU – FT

Prague has reportedly proposed that Russian diplomats be issued visas and residence permits that only allow travel within their host countries.
1 Min read
Worsening ties

40 Russian Diplomats and Embassy Staff to Leave Romania

The decision "reflects the current level of bilateral relations“ after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
1 Min read
diplomatic departures

U.S., EU Ambassadors Leave Russia as Tenures End

Their departures come amid the lowest point in Russia's relations with the West since its invasion of Ukraine.
changing stance

Ukraine's EU Entry On Par With Joining NATO, Russia Says

The European Commission is expected to decide whether to grant Ukraine candidate status in June.