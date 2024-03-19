Navalnaya Says Russian Election Results Have 'No Meaning'

Yulia Navalnaya on Tuesday told Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin to "not to give up," while dismissing the Russian leader’s election victory as having "no meaning."

Putin’s victory was never in doubt, with all his major opponents in exile, imprisoned or dead, all the while the Kremlin has waged an unrelenting crackdown on public dissent against the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, thousands of Russians heeded Navalnaya's call to form long lines at polling stations at home and abroad in a show of opposition to Putin and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

"These elections are over but nothing is finished. On the contrary, we should gather our strength and work harder than ever before," Navalnaya said in a video published Tuesday.