Navalnaya Says Russian Election Results Have 'No Meaning'

By AFP
Yulia Navalnaya. Monika Skolimowska / dpa / picture-alliance / TASS

Yulia Navalnaya on Tuesday told Russians opposed to President Vladimir Putin to "not to give up," while dismissing the Russian leader’s election victory as having "no meaning."

Putin’s victory was never in doubt, with all his major opponents in exile, imprisoned or dead, all the while the Kremlin has waged an unrelenting crackdown on public dissent against the war in Ukraine.

On Sunday, thousands of Russians heeded Navalnaya's call to form long lines at polling stations at home and abroad in a show of opposition to Putin and the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. 

"These elections are over but nothing is finished. On the contrary, we should gather our strength and work harder than ever before," Navalnaya said in a video published Tuesday.

"We should not turn away from this work just because it does not bring immediate results, but instead stock up on patience and press forward," she added, adding: "Do not give up, Russia will be free."

Russian election officials said on Monday that Putin secured 87.28% of the votes cast during the March 15-17 election.

"The result of this election has no meaning. Putin wants to show the world that he apparently has huge support," Navalnaya said.

She vowed that her team would work with the international community to not recognize Putin as a "legitimate" leader and to not negotiate with him.

