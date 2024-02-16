Russian Duma Speaker Blames U.S., EU for Navalny’s Death

The speaker of Russia’s lower house of parliament has claimed without evidence Friday that U.S. and EU leaders were responsible for the death of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

“Washington and Brussels are to blame for Navalny’s death,” Vyacheslav Volodin wrote on the Telegram messaging app hours after prison authorities in the Russian Arctic announced Navalny’s death at age 47.

Volodin said the “copycat accusations by the heads of unfriendly states” that the Kremlin may be involved demonstrated their own culpability.

“Who benefits from Navalny’s death today?” the State Duma speaker asked, a refrain that pro-Kremlin figures often use after the deaths of high-profile opposition activists.