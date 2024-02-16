Russia Labels Exiled Banker Tinkov ‘Foreign Agent'

Exiled banking magnate Oleg Tinkov was declared a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities Friday over his opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.
The 56-year-old is best known for founding Tinkoff Bank, one of Russia's largest lenders behind state giants Sberbank and VTB.
The Justice Ministry said it added him to its foreign agents list after he "disseminated false information" about the authorities.
It said Tinkov also "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine," using the Kremlin's preferred term for its military assault.
Russia has labeled hundreds of people "foreign agents," a term it applies to those it sees as traitors and enemies of the state.
The self-made tycoon renounced his Russian citizenship in 2022 in protest at the conflict, which he called a "massacre."
He quit his role as CEO of Tinkoff in 2020 and faced pressure to sell his shares in the bank after his comments opposing the offensive.