Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Labels Exiled Banker Tinkov ‘Foreign Agent'

By AFP
Anton Vaganov / TASS

Exiled banking magnate Oleg Tinkov was declared a "foreign agent" by Russian authorities Friday over his opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.

The 56-year-old is best known for founding Tinkoff Bank, one of Russia's largest lenders behind state giants Sberbank and VTB.

The Justice Ministry said it added him to its foreign agents list after he "disseminated false information" about the authorities.

It said Tinkov also "opposed the special military operation in Ukraine," using the Kremlin's preferred term for its military assault.

Russia has labeled hundreds of people "foreign agents," a term it applies to those it sees as traitors and enemies of the state.

The self-made tycoon renounced his Russian citizenship in 2022 in protest at the conflict, which he called a "massacre."

He quit his role as CEO of Tinkoff in 2020 and faced pressure to sell his shares in the bank after his comments opposing the offensive.

Read more about: Tinkoff , Foreign Agents

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just 2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

on the list

Russia to Create Register of People Linked to 'Foreign Agents'

The move comes amid a fierce media crackdown as the Kremlin seeks to strictly control the flow of information about its invasion of Ukraine. 
dismissed concerns

Declaring Novaya Gazeta 'Foreign Agent' Would Be 'Stupid' – Muratov

The independent newspaper's editor-in-chief received the Nobel Peace Prize for efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.
missing disclaimer

Russia Fines Nobel Peace Prize Winner, Novaya Gazeta Over ‘Foreign Agent’ Tags

Dmitry Muratov and Novaya Gazeta were fined for failing to mention the “foreign agent” status of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's groups.
Foreign Agents

Pro-Kremlin Group Want Levada Pollster Investigated as 'Foreign Agent'

The pro-Kremlin “Anti-Maidan” movement has written to Russia’s Justice Ministry demanding that the independent pollster Levada Center be investigated...