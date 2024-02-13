Disgraced Pop Star Kirkorov Performs for Russian Soldiers in Occupied Ukraine

Pop star Filipp Kirkorov traveled to occupied Ukraine to perform for Russian soldiers two months after his attendance at a scandalous “nearly naked” party put a dent in his career, media reported Tuesday.

Independent news outlets speculated that Kirkorov made the rare trip as an act of repentance days after his name appeared on a list of 50 artists who were reportedly blacklisted in Russia.

Kirkorov visited wounded soldiers in the Donetsk region city of Horlivka, according to the Ostorozhno Novosti media outlet.

In addition to performing the song "Sneg" (Snow), Kirkorov reportedly brought the soldiers humanitarian assistance and promised to help pay for prosthetic limbs.

“I’m not going anywhere. I live here, have lived here and will continue to live here,” Kirkorov was filmed saying to the audience, indicating he does not plan to move abroad.

“The feeling of support from the rear that you give me is very important to me,” he added.