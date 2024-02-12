Russia's Aviation Body Allegedly Allowed Aircraft Export to Ukraine – Izvestia

Officials from Russia’s state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia have been accused of de-registering aircraft that were later used by the Ukrainian military, the pro-Kremlin tabloid Izvestia reported Monday, citing anonymous law enforcement and Transportation Ministry sources.

A Transport Ministry inspection in July revealed that 59 planes and helicopters had been illegally removed from Russia’s civil aircraft register between March 2022 and June 2023, according to the publication.

Izvestia said 36 of the aircraft had been sold abroad, eight of which ended up in countries deemed “unfriendly” by Moscow.

Three Mi-8 transport helicopters were allegedly used by Kyiv in its ongoing defense against invading Russian forces, according to one of the publication's sources, while an Il-76 transport plane had made cargo deliveries.