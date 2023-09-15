Russian Civil Aviation Chief Dismissed

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has dismissed the head of state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia, the government’s press service announced Friday.
Alexander Neradko will leave his post as director of Rosaviatsia and will be replaced by his deputy, Dmitry Yadorov.
No official reason has been given for Neradko’s departure.
In May 2022, he was reprimanded by the government for Rosavatsia’s failure to carry out instructions from the government and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev.
Russia’s aviation sector has been hit hard by Western sanctions following the invasion of Ukraine, cutting off supplies of new airplanes and parts needed for repairs.
In March 2022, Russia seized $10 billion worth of aircraft leased from Western companies.
Nerakdo said in February 2023 that Western-origin aircraft would be able to continue flying safely until 2030 if properly maintained, according to the RBC news website.
Since being banned from flying in EU airspace, Russian airlines only fly to a restricting list of so-called “friendly” countries, otherwise they risk their aircraft being impounded.
Neradko had been head of Rosaviatsia since 2009. Before that, he occupied roles in the Transport Ministry.