Russian Civil Aviation Chief Dismissed

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has dismissed the head of state civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia, the government’s press service announced Friday.

Alexander Neradko will leave his post as director of Rosaviatsia and will be replaced by his deputy, Dmitry Yadorov.

No official reason has been given for Neradko’s departure.

In May 2022, he was reprimanded by the government for Rosavatsia’s failure to carry out instructions from the government and Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev.