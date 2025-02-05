Russia Says It Wasn’t Granted Access to Debris From Azerbaijani Plane Crash

Russian civil aviation authorities said Wednesday that they have not been granted access to the “foreign objects” that damaged an Azerbaijani jet before it crashed in Kazakhstan last month.

Kazakhstan’s Transportation Ministry on Tuesday published preliminary findings of its investigation into the crash of Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8243. Investigators released photos of what they said were “foreign metal objects” recovered from the wreckage.

The Azerbaijani passenger plane was flying from Baku to Grozny on Dec. 25 when it disappeared from radar near Russia’s Caspian Sea coast. The plane later reappeared and crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

Kazakhstan’s 53-page report did not specify what caused the damage to the aircraft.

However, an anonymous Azerbaijani government source told Reuters that international experts had identified a fragment of a Russian Pantsir-S air defense system among the recovered debris.