Azerbaijani Plane Headed for Russia Likely Damaged By 'External Objects' Before Crash – Probe

A Russia-bound Azerbaijan Airlines plane was likely damaged by “external objects” before it crashed in late December 2024, according to a preliminary report published Tuesday by Kazakh authorities.

The AZAL Embraer 190 jet was en route from Baku to Grozny on Dec. 25 when it disappeared from radar near Russia's Caspian Sea coast. It later reappeared and crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau, killing 38 of the 67 people on board.

Kazakhstan's transport ministry published a 53-page report in which it referred to "external objects" and included photographs of the plane riddled with holes.

The damage created by these objects resulted in the loss of hydraulic fluid and pressure, as well as the failure of the stabilizer, the report said.

Experts are examining fragments of "foreign objects" recovered from the fuselage, the report said.

The report did not identify the reason why the plane went off course.