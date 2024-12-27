Azerbaijan Airlines Suspends Flights to Russia Following Deadly Crash

Azerbaijan Airlines suspended flights between Baku and several Russian cities, local media reported Friday, two days after one of its planes crashed in western Kazakhstan while en route to the North Caucasus republic of Chechnya.

The airline announced that flights to Sochi, Mineralnye Vody, Volgograd, Ufa and Samara will be halted starting Saturday “for safety reasons” until the investigation into Wednesday’s crash of Flight 8432 is complete. Later, it said flights to the cities of Nizhny Novgorod, Vladikavkaz and Saratov would also be suspended.

Preliminary findings reported by Azerbaijani and Western media, citing unnamed government sources in Baku, suggest the passenger plane was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile. The Kremlin has declined to comment on the allegations, stating it will await the investigation’s outcome.