Kremlin Refuses to Comment on Azerbaijani Plane Crash Until Investigation Complete

The Kremlin said Friday that it would not comment on the deadly crash of an Azerbaijani passenger plane until an investigation into its causes was completed.

Azerbaijan Airlines Flight 8432 crashed near the city of Aktau in western Kazakhstan early Wednesday after veering off from a scheduled flight path to Grozny in Russia's republic of Chechnya. Kazakh authorities said 38 of the 67 people on board were killed.

"An investigation is underway, and until there are conclusions from that investigation, we do not believe we have the right to make any comments and we will not do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

The Embraer 190 aircraft was supposed to fly northwest from the Azerbaijani capital of Baku to Grozny but instead diverted far off course across the Caspian Sea.

Azerbaijani media, citing unnamed government officials, reported Thursday that preliminary findings suggest the passenger plane was shot down by a Russian surface-to-air missile.