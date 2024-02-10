Support The Moscow Times!
Russian Drone Attack Kills Seven in Ukraine's Kharkiv

By AFP
Fire fighters douse flames that erupted as a result of Saturday's drone attack. Sergey Bobok / AFP

Seven people, including three children, were killed Saturday in a Russian drone attack on a gas station in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, regional authorities said.

"Unfortunately, the death toll from the occupiers' attacks on Kharkiv has risen to seven," Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synegubov said on messaging app Telegram. 

The attack on the gas station doused nearby homes with burning fuel, forcing at least 50 people to evacuate, Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier.

Kharkiv regional prosecutor Oleksandr Filachkov said three drones hit Kharkiv's Nemyshlyanskyi district.

"As a result, a building for critical infrastructure was destroyed. There was a large amount of fuel, which is why the impacts of the fire were so terrible," he said, referring to the gas station.

Saturday's strike followed a string of overnight attacks in Kharkiv and a village east of the regional capital.

