Russian Drone Attack Kills 7 in Ukraine's Kharkiv

A Russian drone attack on a gas station in the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Saturday killed seven people, including three children, local authorities said.

"A whole family of 5 people died in a fire at their home, a husband and wife and their three children," Kharkiv region Governor Oleg Synegubov wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

He said the woman and children had sought shelter in their bathroom, while the man's body was found in a walkway inside the house. One child was missing, Synegubov said.

"In another house, a 66-year-old man and his 65-year-old wife were killed," he added.