U.S. Says Russian Offensive Against Kharkiv 'Stalled'

U.S. President Joe Biden's national security advisor said on Sunday that Russia's advance on northeastern Ukraine's Kharkiv region "has stalled."

"The momentum of that operation in Kharkiv has stalled out," Jake Sullivan told CBS. "Kharkiv is still under threat but Russians have not been able to make material progress on the ground in recent days in that area."

Washington recently gave Kyiv the green light to use U.S.-supplied weapons in defending the Kharkiv region, despite concerns that authorizing those kinds of strikes might drag NATO into a direct conflict with Russia.

"From the president's perspective, this was common sense," Sullivan said. "It simply didn't make sense not to allow the Ukrainians to fire across that border, to hit Russian guns and emplacements that were firing at the Ukrainians."