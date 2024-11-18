Kremlin Warns of Major Escalation After U.S. Allows Ukraine to Strike Russia With Long-Range Weapons

Allowing Ukraine to target Russia with U.S.-supplied long-range missiles would trigger a “significant new round of escalation” in the war, the Kremlin’s top spokesman said Monday.

U.S. media reported late Sunday that President Joe Biden gave Kyiv long-sought permission to strike targets inside Russia using the Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS). This decision was said to have come in response to the deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to Russia.

“If such a decision has indeed been formulated and communicated to the Kyiv regime, it marks a significant escalation and a fundamentally new stage in terms of U.S. involvement in this conflict,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists when asked to comment on the reports.

He added that, so far, authorities in Moscow had not seen official confirmation of the U.S. media reports, but said that Russia’s position on this issue of long-range strikes was “articulated extremely clearly and unambiguously” by President Vladimir Putin earlier this year.