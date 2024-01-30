Ukraine Says 3 Killed in Attacks, Shelling

Russia's latest overnight attacks on military and energy infrastructure in Ukraine killed two, as frontline shelling left one more dead, authorities said Tuesday.

Moscow's army, meanwhile, said its air defenses downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as Kyiv steps up cross-border aerial attacks.

Ukraine said Russian forces had launched two missiles and 35 attack drones across Ukraine and that 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had bypassed air defense systems.

"The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs along frontline territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia," the air force said in a statement.

Officials in Kyiv have called on Western allies to bolster its air defense capabilities and said gaining control of the country's air space is a priority for this year.

The air force statement said that defensive systems mainly in eastern and southern regions had downed just 15 of the Iranian-designed drones.

Authorities said the barrage damaged civilian infrastructure in Kyiv and the regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Kharkiv, where officials said two people were wounded.