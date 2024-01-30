Ukraine Says 2 Killed in Overnight Russian Attacks

Ukraine said Tuesday that two people had been killed and at least five more wounded in the latest overnight Russian attacks across the country targeting military and energy infrastructure.

Moscow's army, meanwhile, said its air defenses downed 21 Ukrainian drones over Russian territory and the annexed Crimean peninsula, as Kyiv steps up cross-border aerial attacks.

Kyiv said Russian forces had launched two missiles and 35 attack drones across Ukraine and that 20 of the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) had bypassed air defense systems.

"The enemy directed some of the attack UAVs along front line territories, trying to hit fuel and energy infrastructure, and civilian and military facilities near the front line and the state border with Russia," the air force said in a statement.

Officials in Kyiv have urged Western allies to bolster its air defense capabilities and said gaining control of the country's air space is a priority for this year.