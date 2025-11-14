Moscow Court Finds Man Accused of Organizing LGBTQ+ Tours Guilty 1 Year After Suicide in Police Custody

A Moscow court has posthumously found the owner of a travel agency guilty of organizing extremist activities linked to the banned “LGBT movement” nearly a year after he died in police custody, the independent outlet Mediazona reported on Friday.

State investigators claimed that Andrei Kotov, who ran the Men Travel agency, died by suicide in late December 2024.

Kotov said in court that police had beaten and electrocuted him with a stun gun during his arrest in November 2024. Rights groups said Kotov had been denied medication and warm clothing while in detention.

On Friday, Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court found Kotov guilty of participating in and organizing the activities of an “extremist organization” and of using minors to distribute pornography. Mediazona reported that the pornography charge was included in the indictment at a later date.

The case has been heard behind closed doors since June and was formally closed after the verdict due to Kotov’s death, according to Mediazona.