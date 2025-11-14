Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Moscow Court Finds Man Accused of Organizing LGBTQ+ Tours Guilty 1 Year After Suicide in Police Custody

Andrei Kotov in court last year. SOTAvision

A Moscow court has posthumously found the owner of a travel agency guilty of organizing extremist activities linked to the banned “LGBT movement” nearly a year after he died in police custody, the independent outlet Mediazona reported on Friday.

State investigators claimed that Andrei Kotov, who ran the Men Travel agency, died by suicide in late December 2024. 

Kotov said in court that police had beaten and electrocuted him with a stun gun during his arrest in November 2024. Rights groups said Kotov had been denied medication and warm clothing while in detention.

On Friday, Moscow’s Golovinsky District Court found Kotov guilty of participating in and organizing the activities of an “extremist organization” and of using minors to distribute pornography. Mediazona reported that the pornography charge was included in the indictment at a later date.

The case has been heard behind closed doors since June and was formally closed after the verdict due to Kotov’s death, according to Mediazona. 

Russia’s Supreme Court declared the so-called “international LGBT movement” an extremist organization in late 2023, effectively criminalizing any public displays of LGBTQ+ lifestyles and advocacy.

Media reports suggested that Kotov had organized trips for LGBTQ+ clients, including a planned New Year’s tour to Egypt and a past Volga River cruise.

Kotov had denied the charges, maintaining that the trips he helped organize were ordinary commercial tours.

Several witnesses had failed to appear in court or provided conflicting testimony, according to the independent Telegram news channel Mozhem Obyasnit. 

Law enforcement authorities had ordered one prosecution witness to join Kotov’s tour to collect material for the case, an anonymous lawyer familiar with the case told the outlet. The witness was said to be unable to present clear evidence in court.

Read more about: Court cases , LGBT

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Moscow Court Jails Exiled Journalist, LGBTQ+ Activist Shainyan 5 Years in Absentia

Russian prosecutors accused Shainyan of “financing extremist activities” by donating around $25 to Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation in 2022...
1 Min read

Trans Woman Charged With Justifying Terrorism Launches Hunger Strike in Jail

Olga Sivushkova was arrested in January for allegedly sharing a link to an interview with a spokesman for the Freedom of Russia Legion, a Ukraine-based...
2 Min read

European Court Rules Russia Violated Free Speech of LGBTQ+ Website Managers

ECHR said Russia’s restrictions on content presenting same-sex relationships as equal to heterosexual ones violated the six plaintiffs’ freedom of...
1 Min read

Russian Women Fined $1,000 Over Restaurant Kiss

A police report was filed against the two women after they were filmed kissing each other at a restaurant. 
1 Min read