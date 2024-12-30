Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Man Arrested for Organizing LGBTQ+ Tours Dies in Police Custody

By AFP
Andrei Kotov. Sergei Bulkin / TASS

A Russian man arrested earlier this year for organizing LGBTQ+ travel tours has died in pre-trial detention, rights groups and Russian state media reported Sunday.

Andrei Kotov, the director of the travel agency Men Travel, was charged last month with taking part and organizing "extremist" activities.

The OVD-Info rights group cited Kotov's lawyer as saying investigators told her that he committed suicide early Sunday. State media also reported that he killed himself.

OVD-Info said that the 40-year-old Kotov reported being beaten during his arrest last month. Last month, state media published a video of him being questioned on the floor by law enforcement authorities.

Russia's Supreme Court banned the so-called "international LGBT movement" as "extremist" last year, effectively criminalizing any form of LGBTQ+ rights advocacy in the country.

Read more about: LGBT

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter

Our weekly newsletter contains a hand-picked selection of news, features, analysis and more from The Moscow Times. You will receive it in your mailbox every Friday. Never miss the latest news from Russia. Preview
Subscribers agree to the Privacy Policy

A Message from The Moscow Times:

Dear readers,

We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."

These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.

By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.

Once
Monthly
Annual
Continue
paiment methods
Not ready to support today?
Remind me later.

Read more

Tennis Star Kasatkina Slams Russian Stance to Homosexuality in Coming-Out Video

"Living in peace with yourself is the only thing that matters," world No. 12 Daria Kasatkina said.

Russian ‘Drag Race’ Adaptation Ignores LGBT Issues, Activists Say

Activists accuse the show, hosted by blogger Nastya Ivleeva, of glossing over the challenging reality in which Russia’s LGBT community lives.

Russia Proposes ‘Extremist’ Label for LGBT, Feminist, Child-Free Movements

Russia has launched a widespread crackdown on liberal and progressive movements in a bid to protect what it calls traditional family values.

IOC Investigates Anti-LGBT Slurs Against Olympic Athletes on Russian TV – BBC

Two of the country’s most popular channels mocked a transgender and a gay athlete in talk shows.