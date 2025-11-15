Russian Economy Barely Grows in Q3 as War Spending Bites

Russian economic growth was close to zero in the third quarter, the state statistics agency said Friday, as the costs of the Ukraine war and Western sanctions start to bite.

Bloated military spending had initially supported the Russian economy for two years after it sent troops to Ukraine. But it also spurred inflation, which now weighs on growth, as the civilian sector struggles with high borrowing costs.

"The gross domestic product (GDP) in the third quarter of 2025 amounted to 100.6%, relative to the same period of 2024, according to preliminary estimates," said statistics agency Rosstat.

That is significantly lower than in the previous quarter, when GDP rose by 1.1%.

The figure was in line with the Russian Central Bank's lowered annual forecast of 0.5 to 1%, however.

The regulator also expected that the stubbornly high inflation rate, still running at about 8%, would keep interest rates higher for longer.