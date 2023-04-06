Russian Economic Prospects 'Foggy' as Sanctions Cut Deep

The resilience of Russia's economy has over the past year surprised many observers as Moscow adjusts to unprecedented Western sanctions over its assault on Ukraine.

But in a rare public admission, President Vladimir Putin late last month warned of possible economic troubles ahead and urged the government to act quickly.

"The sanctions imposed against the Russian economy in the medium term could really have a negative impact," Putin said at a televised meeting.

It was a major change of tone after Putin earlier said the worst was over, praising the benefits of "economic sovereignty" and insisting that the West's sanctions strategy has backfired.

What exactly is Putin's message?

"Mr. Putin's observation is quite simply realistic," Arnaud Dubien, director of the Franco-Russian Observatory think tank in Moscow, said.

"You're only safe in Russia under my charge, there's no way back," she said, referring to his possible thinking.

More than a year into Moscow's offensive in Ukraine, the Russian economy finds itself ever more dependent on energy exports to Asia and slipping further behind in many high-value sectors. An exodus of hundreds of thousands of Russians and the Kremlin's mobilization drive have led to labor force shortages.

Dubien pointed to problems in the car industry, which thrived when leading foreign carmakers set up shop in Russia in the early 2000s.

"The sectors most affected by the sanctions such as automotive production are those that were most open to investment and international cooperation," he said.

In late March, Russia's flagship carmaker AvtoVAZ said that multiple parts suppliers were halting deliveries, prompting the struggling company to bring forward an annual holiday.