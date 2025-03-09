Ukraine Says Russia Attacked With Over 100 Drones Overnight

Ukraine said Sunday that Russia launched over one hundred drones overnight, targeting the capital and several regions at a crucial point in the war as Washington has frozen aid supplies.
The wave of attacks followed deadly strikes Friday and Saturday in eastern and northeastern Ukraine that killed at least 14 people.
Ukraine is set to hold negotiations with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with Washington hoping to forge a deal on a ceasefire and a "framework" for a peace agreement after freezing arms shipments to Kyiv and blocking access to intelligence reports and satellite imagery.
Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 119 drones overnight, of which 71 were downed in a dozen regions and in Kyiv, while 37 others went missing without causing harm.
It said drones caused damage in six regions, without giving specifics.
On Saturday evening, a glide bomb attack hit residential buildings in the town of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, where the front line now lies close to several major towns, wounding 12 people including a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said.
Multi-story blocks of flats and a cafe were damaged, prosecutors said, posting images of blown-out windows and debris scattered on the ground.
Russia said that over the past day Ukraine had launched 131 drones on its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, of which 101 were shot down. The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said no one was hurt.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.