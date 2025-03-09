Ukraine Says Russia Attacked With Over 100 Drones Overnight

Ukraine said Sunday that Russia launched over one hundred drones overnight, targeting the capital and several regions at a crucial point in the war as Washington has frozen aid supplies.

The wave of attacks followed deadly strikes Friday and Saturday in eastern and northeastern Ukraine that killed at least 14 people.

Ukraine is set to hold negotiations with U.S. officials in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, with Washington hoping to forge a deal on a ceasefire and a "framework" for a peace agreement after freezing arms shipments to Kyiv and blocking access to intelligence reports and satellite imagery.

Ukraine's air force said Russia launched 119 drones overnight, of which 71 were downed in a dozen regions and in Kyiv, while 37 others went missing without causing harm.

It said drones caused damage in six regions, without giving specifics.

On Saturday evening, a glide bomb attack hit residential buildings in the town of Druzhkivka in the Donetsk region, where the front line now lies close to several major towns, wounding 12 people including a 15-year-old girl, prosecutors said.

Multi-story blocks of flats and a cafe were damaged, prosecutors said, posting images of blown-out windows and debris scattered on the ground.

Russia said that over the past day Ukraine had launched 131 drones on its Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, of which 101 were shot down. The region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said no one was hurt.