Russian Spy Ship Spotted Near Hawaii, U.S. Coast Guard Says

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it had detected and tracked a Russian intelligence-gathering vessel off the coast of Hawaii late last month.
Coast Guard personnel conducted “a safe and professional overflight and transiting near” the Russian ship Kareliya on Oct. 29 using a patrol plane and a small ship, the service said in a statement.
The Kareliya was said to have operated roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the island of Oahu, outside U.S. territorial waters, which extend 12 miles from the coastline under international law.
“Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts,” the service said.
Such monitoring is routine and is conducted in cooperation with other U.S. military and other government agencies, said Captain Matthew Chong, chief of response for the U.S. Coast Guard’s Oceania District.
The Kareliya, part of Russia’s fleet of six active intelligence-gathering Vishnya-class ships, is part of the Russian Navy’s Pacific Fleet. It was previously spotted near the Hawaiian island of Kauai in 2021, and then again near the U.S. island chain in 2022.
Launched in 1986, the Kareliya was refitted and upgraded with modern capabilities in 2017, according to the news outlet Maritime Executive.
Russia’s Defense Ministry has not commented on the U.S. Coast Guard’s statement on the latest tracking of the Kareliya.
A Message from The Moscow Times:
Dear readers,
We are facing unprecedented challenges. Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated The Moscow Times as an "undesirable" organization, criminalizing our work and putting our staff at risk of prosecution. This follows our earlier unjust labeling as a "foreign agent."
These actions are direct attempts to silence independent journalism in Russia. The authorities claim our work "discredits the decisions of the Russian leadership." We see things differently: we strive to provide accurate, unbiased reporting on Russia.
We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. But to continue our work, we need your help.
Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and every contribution makes a significant impact.
By supporting The Moscow Times, you're defending open, independent journalism in the face of repression. Thank you for standing with us.
Remind me later.