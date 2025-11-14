Russian Spy Ship Spotted Near Hawaii, U.S. Coast Guard Says

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday that it had detected and tracked a Russian intelligence-gathering vessel off the coast of Hawaii late last month.

Coast Guard personnel conducted “a safe and professional overflight and transiting near” the Russian ship Kareliya on Oct. 29 using a patrol plane and a small ship, the service said in a statement.

The Kareliya was said to have operated roughly 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of the island of Oahu, outside U.S. territorial waters, which extend 12 miles from the coastline under international law.

“Acting in accordance with international law, Coast Guard personnel are monitoring the Russian vessel’s activities near U.S. territorial waters to provide maritime security for U.S. vessels operating in the area and to support U.S. homeland defense efforts,” the service said.