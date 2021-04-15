Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

U.S. Cancels Black Sea Deployment of 2 Warships – Turkey

By AFP
Last week's news of a U.S. deployment of warships came amid rising tensions between Moscow and Kiev due to a buildup of Russian troops. U.S. Navy

The United States has canceled this week's planned deployment of two warships to the Black Sea, Turkish officials and media said Wednesday, amid high tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Turkish diplomatic sources said the passage of the first ship through the Bosphorus due on Wednesday did not take place. 

Anadolu state news agency said both deployments, scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday, have been canceled with Ankara not yet informed of any possible rescheduling.

Last week Turkey announced that it had been informed through diplomatic channels that two U.S. warships "will pass toward the Black Sea" and remain in the region until May 4.

There was no confirmation from Washington either of the planned deployments or of their cancellation.

Washington is required to give Ankara at least 15 days notice before sending warships through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits under the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention.

The treaty's terms allow foreign warships to stay in the Black Sea for 21 days.

U.S. Navy ships routinely operate in the region in support of Ukraine, which has been fighting Russian-backed forces in its east since a 2014 revolution ousted the pro-Moscow leader in Kiev.

Russia annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula around the same time, setting up a confrontation with the West that lingers to this day.

Last week's announcement of a U.S. deployment of warships came as tensions between Moscow and Kiev have risen due to a buildup of Russian troops at the Ukraine border.

These troop deployments come against the backdrop of renewed incidents between Kiev forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

Wednesday's news of the cancellation of the U.S. warships' deployment came a day after U.S. President Joe Biden talked by phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

During that conversation, Biden proposed a summit with Putin in a neutral country and called on Russia to "de-escalate tensions," according to the White House.

Read more about: Turkey , United States , Navy

Read more

seeking partnerships

U.S., Russia Warships Dock in Strategic Sudan Port

Russia recently signed a 25-year agreement to build a naval base in Port Sudan, part of Moscow's latest geopolitical push into Africa.
flexed muscles

Russia Stages Black Sea Warship Drills Amid U.S. Destroyer Presence

The Admiral Makarov performed exercises “under combat training plans” after three U.S. vessels entered the Black Sea waters.
Post-Cold War Tensions

Russia Says Chased off U.S. Warship in Its Pacific Waters

A Russian anti-submarine destroyer threatened to "use a ramming maneuver to drive the intruder out of its territorial waters."
Watching from above

U.S. Jets Monitor Russia’s North Atlantic Submarine Drills – Interfax

U.S.-made Poseidon jets have performed near-daily patrols of the area since the submarine drills started.

Independent journalism isn’t dead. You can help keep it alive.

The Moscow Times’ team of journalists has been first with the big stories on the coronavirus crisis in Russia since day one. Our exclusives and on-the-ground reporting are being read and shared by many high-profile journalists.

We wouldn’t be able to produce this crucial journalism without the support of our loyal readers. Please consider making a donation to The Moscow Times to help us continue covering this historic time in the world’s largest country.