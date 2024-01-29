Moscow Court Arrests Navalny Allies in Absentia

A Moscow court on Monday arrested in absentia four allies of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

At least eight exiled Navalny associates face criminal charges under wartime censorship laws, according to the Navally-affiliated news outlet Sirena.

Moscow’s Basmanny District Court ordered Kira Yarmysh, Maria Pevchikh, Dmitry Nizovtsev and Anna Biryukova to serve two months in pre-trial detention once they are arrested or extradited back to Russia.

Pevchikh, who chairs Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (ACF), is accused of vandalism, spreading “fake news” about the Russian army and creating an “extremist” organization.