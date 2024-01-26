Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russian Court Extends U.S. Journalist Gershkovich's Detention by 2 Months

By AFP
Evan Gershkovich Alexander Avilov / Moskva News Agency

A Moscow court on Friday extended the detention of American reporter Evan Gershkovich for two months. 

"The period of detention of Evan Gershkovich... is extended by two months... until March 30," the court said on the messaging app Telegram.

Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was arrested during a reporting trip at the end of March last year in the city of Yekaterinburg.

He could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Gershkovich, his employer and the U.S. government have rejected the spying charges, the first to be leveled against a foreign journalist since the Soviet era.

The American, who previously worked for The Moscow Times, continued to report from Russia after the Kremlin launched war against Ukraine, despite many Western journalists leaving the country.

Russia claims it caught Gershkovich "red-handed," but has not provided any public evidence of the allegations it has made against him.

He has been held at Moscow's notorious Lefortovo prison.

Read more about: Evan Gershkovich , Journalists

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

spying allegations

Russian Court Extends Detention of U.S. Journalist Gershkovich

The court in Moscow said Evan Gershkovich's "period of detention" would be extended by two more months until January 30.
1 Min read
'under review'

Russia Says Detained U.S. Journalist Still Not Granted Consular Access

U.S. embassy officials have not been permitted access to Evan Gershkovich in the two weeks since his arrest.
1 Min read
unheeded call

'Pointless' to Pressure Russia Over Jailed U.S. Reporter – Moscow

U.S. President Biden has called for Evan Gershkovich's release, with the White House calling the charges against him "ridiculous."
1 Min read
challenged ruling

Jailed WSJ Reporter Appeals Arrest in Russia on Spying Claims

A court ordered Evan Gershkovich to two months of pre-trial detention on widely condemned espionage accusations.
1 Min read