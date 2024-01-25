Support The Moscow Times!
Contribute today

Russia Opens 'Terrorism' Probe Into Military Plane Crash

By AFP
In this grab taken from a handout footage released by the Russian Investigative Committee on Jan. 25, an investigator works at the Russian IL-76 military transport plane crash site in the Belgorod region. AFP PHOTO / Russian Investigative Committee

Russia on Thursday opened a "terrorism" investigation over a military plane crash near the border with Ukraine after it accused Kyiv of downing the aircraft, which it said had more than 60 captured Ukrainian soldiers onboard.

The Russian defense and foreign ministries have blamed Ukrainian forces for downing the IL-76 transport plane over the southern Belgorod region on Wednesday.

"A criminal case under a terrorist act is being investigated in the Belgorod region on the Il-76 plane," Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said in a statement.

Moscow said there were no survivors among the 65 Ukrainian POWs, three crew members and three military personnel onboard.

The Investigative Committee said "experienced detectives, criminalists and experts" were working at the scene, adding that "the plane was downed by a "missile from the territory of Ukraine."

"Fragmented remains of people were found, as well as the flight recorders of the aircraft, which were sent for decoding," it said.

The Committee also said it was working to identify "persons among the Ukrainian armed forces" that it said were behind the crash.

Moscow has not provided any public images or evidence that Ukrainian soldiers were onboard, or shown proof that Kyiv knew its men were on the plane.

It has also not revealed the identities of the people onboard.

Read more about: Ukraine war , Investigative Committee

… we have a small favor to ask.

As you may have heard, The Moscow Times, an independent news source for over 30 years, has been unjustly branded as a "foreign agent" by the Russian government. This blatant attempt to silence our voice is a direct assault on the integrity of journalism and the values we hold dear.

We, the journalists of The Moscow Times, refuse to be silenced. Our commitment to providing accurate and unbiased reporting on Russia remains unshaken. But we need your help to continue our critical mission.

Your support, no matter how small, makes a world of difference. If you can, please support us monthly starting from just $2. It's quick to set up, and you can be confident that you're making a significant impact every month by supporting open, independent journalism. Thank you.

Continue

Read more

captured troops

Russia Says Sentenced Over 200 Ukrainian POWs

The head of Russia's Investigative Committee vowed Moscow would continue prosecuting Ukrainian military personnel.
1 Min read
criminal probe

Russia Charges Top Ukrainian Military Officials With ‘Terrorism'

Russia's Investigative Committee said "sufficient evidence" had been gathered to implicate the four officials in more than 100 drone strikes.
1 Min read
conflicting claims

Ukraine Denies Fall of Bakhmut, Says Advancing in Suburbs

Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said Ukrainian troops "have semi-encircled the city."
3 Min read
all to the front

Fugitive Russian Mayor Turns Up in Ukraine Combat Zone – Kommersant

The Russian authorities accuse Rustyam Abushayev of making fraudulent land deals and conducting business illegally.
1 Min read