Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Depot

A fire ripped through an oil depot in western Russia on Friday following a Ukrainian drone strike, regional authorities said.

The governor of Russia's Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said the drone had been "neutralized" but still managed "to drop munition" as it was intercepted over the oil depot in the town of Klintsy, some 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Bogomaz said no one was injured in the blaze that erupted.