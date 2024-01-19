Support The Moscow Times!
Ukrainian Drone Attack Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Depot

By AFP
The oil depot fire in the town of Klintsy. Social media

A fire ripped through an oil depot in western Russia on Friday following a Ukrainian drone strike, regional authorities said. 

The governor of Russia's Bryansk region Alexander Bogomaz said the drone had been "neutralized" but still managed "to drop munition" as it was intercepted over the oil depot in the town of Klintsy, some 50 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Bogomaz said no one was injured in the blaze that erupted. 

Russia's Defense Ministry said the drone had been "destroyed" and a Ukrainian attack was "foiled."

A local rail operator said a specially equipped train was sent to deal with the blaze.

"The fire will not affect rail traffic in Klintsy," it said on the messaging app Telegram.

On Thursday, Kyiv claimed responsibility for a drone attack in Russia's northwestern Leningrad region, over 800 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. 

