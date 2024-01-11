Russia Charges Leftist Activist Udaltsov With ‘Justifying Terrorism’

Updated with court order.

A Moscow court on Friday jailed left-wing activist Sergei Udaltsov until Feb. 15 after he was detained and charged with justifying terrorism in social media posts, state media reported.

Udaltsov, who heads the socialist group Left Front, has been a vocal participant in anti-Kremlin demonstrations dating back to mass rallies held in 2012.

In 2014, he was sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for organizing protests that resulted in clashes with police on the eve of President Vladimir Putin’s 2012 inauguration. He was released in August 2017.

Early Wednesday, Udaltsov wrote on the messaging app Telegram that police were trying to break into his home.