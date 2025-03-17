Russian Dissidents Stranded in Spain After Residency Requests Allegedly Denied

A group of 65 Russian dissidents who relocated to Spain last year say they have been left in legal limbo after Spanish authorities allegedly failed to follow through on promises of providing residency status, El Pais reported Monday. The exiled activists, who included former regional coordinators for Alexei Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, received tourist visas on humanitarian grounds to travel to Spain last summer after diplomatic outreach from Madrid. They claim Spanish officials assured them of a fast-track residency process, but those efforts stalled after key government contacts stopped responding. The dissidents, many of whom previously sought refuge in Georgia, say they were encouraged to move to Spain due to deteriorating safety conditions in the South Caucasus country, where authorities have increasingly targeted both domestic dissidents and exiled Kremlin critics. Free Russia Foundation, a pro-democracy advocacy group headquartered in the U.S., coordinated with Spanish authorities to help relocate the activists from Georgia.

Some of the activists have since had their humanitarian residence applications denied. Spanish officials ruled they did not face a proven risk if they returned to Russia despite Moscow’s intensified crackdown on opposition voices and some of the individuals facing criminal charges in Russia over their anti-war views. According to El Pais, of the 14 activists who had residency applications processed, eight have already received rejections. “Without that promise, we would never have come to Spain,” Egor Kuroptev, who leads the South Caucasus office of the Free Russia Foundation, told El Pais. “The result is that the resettled group has spent more than six months in an irregular situation in Spain.” Kuroptev told The Moscow Times later on Monday that his organization had received written confirmation from the Spanish Foreign Ministry about providing fast-track residency. He said he shared those documents with El Pais and El Mundo, but declined to show them to The Moscow Times, citing ethical concerns. “We gave an interview only to attract the attention of the government... and we are waiting for their support, which was extremely effective earlier,” Kuroptev said.

