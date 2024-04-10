Russia Issues Arrest Warrant for Exiled Feminist Poet Daria Serenko

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for exiled anti-war activist and feminist poet Daria Serenko on unknown charges, according to the independent news website Mediazona.

Serenko, who fled to Georgia after Russia invaded Ukraine, is a feminist thinker and the author of two books of feminist and anti-war prose. She is among the coordinators of Feminist Anti-War Resistance, one of Russia’s largest movements opposing Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The poet’s name and other personal information appeared on the Interior Ministry’s wanted list, which does not disclose the criminal allegations against wanted persons. Mediazona noted that no known criminal cases have been opened against Serenko.

A similar arrest warrant was issued for exiled journalist Mikhail Zygar around the same time late Tuesday, according to the Telegram news channel Astra.