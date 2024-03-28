Russian Police Detain 9-Year-Old Girl Over ‘Terrorist’ Text Messages

Police in the Siberian republic of Tyva detained a nine-year-old girl on suspicion of urging strangers to commit acts of terrorism via text message.

A video published by the local branch of Russia’s Interior Ministry was said to have shown the girl providing testimony to a police officer, though there was no audio accompanying the video, so it was unclear what exactly was being discussed.

Screenshots of the text messages the girl reportedly sent showed her asking an unidentified receiver: “Can you kill people for 500,000 rubles [$5,400]?”

The sum appears to be a reference to one of the suspected gunmen behind last week’s deadly concert attack near Moscow, as he claimed in a video of having been paid half a million rubles for killing scores of people.