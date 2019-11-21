Siberian Schoolkids Must Sing Russian National Anthem Daily

Schoolchildren in Siberia are now required to stand and sing the Russian national anthem during morning assembly under a new decree.

Aisen Nikolayev, the head of the republic of Sakha, signed the decree Wednesday as part of a regional initiative aimed at turning each student into "a patriot who is ready to learn and work in the interests of his family, society and country." While Russian law only requires schools to play the national anthem once at the start of the school year, some regions require schools to do it more often.