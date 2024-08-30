Siberian Museum Revives Stalin-Era Youth Group

A cultural center dedicated to Soviet dictator Josef Stalin announced the revival of the Komsomol, the Communist Party’s youth wing, as Soviet-era symbolism continues to resurface in Russia.

The Stalin Center, located in the Altai region city of Byisk, launched the Stalin Young Communist League, aiming to attract members aged 14-20 who share the “principles of Stalinist views.”

“Let’s unite the youth in true Stalinist fashion!” the Stalin Center wrote on the VKontakte social network on Saturday, promoting the Komsomol’s founding meeting.

While the Stalin Center did not disclose membership numbers, a photo from the event showed 15 young men and women in red t-shirts printed with Stalin’s image and the slogan “Stalin’s Komsomol.”