Siberian Communists Unveil New ‘Stalin Center’

A so-called “cultural and historical” center dedicated to Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin has been unveiled in the Siberian city of Barnaul, a local group of communists announced over the weekend.

Members of the Communists of Russia party — not to be confused with the much larger Communist Party of the Russian Federation — opened the “Stalin Center” on the eve of the 145th anniversary of the dictator's birth on Dec. 18.

A 200-kilogram bust of Stalin that had been dug up in a nearby forest several years ago was named the center’s main exhibit.

“This is a venue for the preservation of our history and memory,” said Sergei Matasov, founder of the Stalin Center and head of the Altai region’s chapter of the Communists of Russia.